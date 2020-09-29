Camdenton was back in tournament action at Jefferson City on Monday where the Lakers picked up a pair of medals as Kayle Stewart and Sydney Righter made the cut by finishing in the top 15.

Camdenton was back in tournament action at Jefferson City on Monday where the Lakers picked up a pair of medals as Kayle Stewart and Sydney Righter made the cut by finishing in the top 15.

Rock Bridge's Siena Minor won the 18-hole tournament with a card of 73 amongst a field of 48 golfers. Kayle Stewart finished 14th overall for the Lakers with a 104 while Righter tied for 15th by shooting a 105. Ashley Vest turned in a card of 109 to finish tied for 20th, Hannah Beeson finished 38th with a 122 and Addy Selander placed 41st with a 126.

"The conditions were difficult," Camdenton coach Jo Beth Nicklas said. "We played from the green tees and there was no limit of double par, but we still performed well."

Camdenton will be back on the links for the Ozark Conference Tournament on Monday.