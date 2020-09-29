Caden Kowal was in the right place at the right time Monday night for Camdenton.

The Lakers hosted Laquey and with less than five minutes remaining in the contest, Kowal cleaned up a shot on frame the Laquey keeper coughed up to help deliver a 2-1 win.

After a scoreless first half, Camdenton’s Grant Thompson drilled a free kick outside the 18-yard box into the upper corner of the goal to put the Lakers up 1-0 15 minutes into the second half. Laquey was able to tie the game up about 10 minutes later with a free kick that just escaped the hands of Camdenton keeper Ian Kirby-Gibson.

“I thought both teams fought hard and played a good game and we were fortunate to come out on top,” Camdenton coach Tyler Sevon said. “We are still working through quarantined players and injuries and still really trying to hit our stride.”

Camdenton (4-8, 0-4 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to host Helias on Tuesday before hosting the annual Laker Shootout this weekend, starting with a game against Hickman Thursday night.