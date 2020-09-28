Late surge helps Camdenton take down Carthage and Macks Creek falls at Dadeville

Camdenton found some late magic in a game against Carthage on Saturday.

The Lakers got down early, trailing 6-3 after two innings of play, but managed to come back for an 11-6 win.

On a day where the Lakers put up 16 hits as a team, Camdenton took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning after making it 6-5 after four innings, and added three more insurance runs in the sixth.

Sadie Stockman paced the Camdenton offense with three hits and four RBIs while Zoe Lockhert added three hits and two RBIs. Jamiee Hendrix provided two hits and an RBI, Addy Clay had a hit and drove in a run while Emma Rakes, Mackenzie Daniels and Katy Pitts had two hits each. Adee Enos also recorded a hit for Camdenton.

In the circle, Daniels earned the win pitching a complete game where she allowed three earned runs on nine hits while striking out four and walking two. The Lakers had five defensive errors in the contest.

Camdenton (4-13, 1-5 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to visit Waynesville on Monday and will host Smith-Cotton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Macks Creek falls at Dadeville

Macks Creek visited Dadeville Friday night and the Bearcats found the bats early in a 13-1 win over the Pirates.

Dadeville led 1-0 after the first inning and added 10 more runs in the second to create some cushion after the Pirates tied things up in the top of the second.

Kenzie Hicks had three hits for Macks Creek while Courtney Knight added two and Amber Klinksick, Alyssa Seaholm and Ciera Compton added a hit each.

Bailey Taylor pitched four innings for Macks Creek and allowed one earned run on four hits while walking eight and striking out one. Macks Creek also had five errors on the defensive end.

Macks Creek (1-12) was scheduled to host neighbor Climax Springs on Monday and will host Richland on Tuesday at 5 p.m.