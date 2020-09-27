





You can’t say the LSE Lady Pirates volleyball team didn’t try Thursday night on the road against School of the Osage.

While dropping the eighth grade A and B matches in straight sets 5-25 and 15-25 and 10-25 and 9-25, the LSE girls seventh grade volleyball team had a little better luck while falling in three sets against Osage 25-20, 15-25 and 19-25. Meanwhile, in the B-team match, LSE defeated Osage in two straight 25-15 and 25-21.

In the eighth grade A-team match, head coach Jamie Boyd said it was a difficult night against a well organized Osage team. "We struggled to return their hard hitters,"Boyd said. "It was a great learning experience. We had some great serves and worked to get the ball over the net."

Kaila Dillender led the Lady Pirates with four service points with one dig. Hailey Platt finished the match with three service points with one ace and one assist while Kendall Rhorer added one service points, one attack attempt, one block and one assist, Katie Pefferman with one attack attempt, Aspen Estill with one block and Kamrynn Hundley with one service point.

In the eighth grade B-team match, Boyd said the girls struggled with serving at Osage. "Our goal is to work on consistently serving the ball over the net,"Boyd said.

Rebecca Renfrow had five service points with two aces and one attack attempt to lead the Lady Pirates. Peyton Nolte finished the match with four service points while Gabby Lewis had two service points, one attack attempt and one assist, Kamrynn Hundley with two service points, Cora Hatfield with one service point and Kendall ``Stark with one assist.

In the LSE White 1 match, Karagyn Cooper had 12 service points with six aces along with one attack attempt and one kill. Loralei Hunziker finished the match with five service points with one ace and four attack attempts. Maggie Schuster added five service points with four aces, while Effie Morris had four service points with two aces, three digs, two kills, one attack attempt and one assist, Alycia Felgar with four service points with three aces, one kill and one block and Mylie Edwards with three service points with two aces and two digs.

In the White 2 match, Parker Johns finished the match with 11 service points with eight aces along with one dig. Lorelai Hunziker had six service points with five aces and one assist while Effie Morris added six service points with three aces, one kill and one dig, Maggie Schuster with two service points with one ace and one assist, Beth Giroux with one service point with one ace and one kill and Kielann Sapp with one service point.

LSE seventh grade coach Hannah Ashley said all in all it was a very competitive night. "These girls are improving and they are showing more knowledge of the game every day on the court,"Ashley said. "We are working on building confidence and fundamentals. With this being most of the girls first year of volleyball, Iam very proud of them. We had more pass, set and hit volleys than we have in the past."