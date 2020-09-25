Offensive surge pushes Rolla past Camdenton, Versailles shut out by Boonville, Macks Creek shut out at Stoutland and Climax Springs blanked by Hermitage

Offensive surge pushes Rolla past Camdenton

Camdenton was off to a good start Thursday night in an Ozark Conference showdown at Rolla.

Then the Bulldogs broke out the bats.

The Lakers had an early 3-0 lead until Rolla poured on eight runs in the third inning and added six more runs over the next two innings for a 14-3 win.

Zoe Lockhert had a hit and two RBIs for Camdenton, Sadie Stockman had a hit and RBI and Kylee Moore provided two hits while Emma Rakes also had a hit. In the circle, Gracie Coffelt pitched four innings for the Lakers and allowed 12 runs, three earned, on eight hits while walking three. Ryah Moore pitched the rest and allowed two runs, none earned, on two hits while walking one. Camdenton had five errors in the contest.

Camdenton (3-13, 1-5 OC) will host Carthage on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Versailles shut out by Boonville

Versailles could not find the offense Thursday night in a battle with Boonville.

The Tigers had just two hits from the bats of Maris Ollison and Joscelynn Marriott as the Pirates racked up 13 hits of their own in a 7-0 win.

Marriott was in the circle for Versailles and pitched all seven innings allowing five earned runs while striking out five and walking one. Versailles also had five errors in the game.

Versailles (9-7, 1-2 Tri-County Conference) will host its own tournament this weekend.

Macks Creek shut out at Stoutland

It was a tough night offensively for Macks Creek.

The Pirates visited Stoutland Thursday night and fell 11-0 to the Tigers in five innings.

Kenzie Hicks had the only two hits of the night for Macks Creek and Syrena Rector pitched four innings allowing six earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out one. The Pirate defense had four errors as well.

Macks Creek (1-11) visits Dadeville Friday night at 5 p.m.

Climax Springs blanked by Hermitage

Climax Springs hosted Hermitage Thursday night and the Cougars fell to the Hornets 16-0.

Climax Springs (0-5) visits Macks Creek on Monday at 5 p.m.