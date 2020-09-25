Eldon was sharp and consistent Thursday night in its annual battle against Highway 52 neighbor Versailles.

It was the annual "Pink Out" game to support cancer research and the communities combined to raise $800 for the cause. On the court, the Mustangs took care of business in three sets (25-7, 25-18, 25-6).

Caroline Beckmann put up 22 kills to lead the Mustangs while Cassidy Prater finished with eight, Jade Hall added seven, Sydni Halderman contributed six and Taylor Henderson finished with four. Beckmann also served up five aces while Halderman added four, Addie Davis provided three and Tatum Frank provided two. Davis also led the way with 31 assists while Emily Davis finished with five. On the defensive end, Frank led the way with five digs while both Prater and Hall finished with four and both Halderman and Henderson added three each.

Eldon (10-3-1, 4-1 Tri-County Conference) will visit Hickman on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Versailles (0-8, 0-3 TCC) will play in the Smith-Cotton Invitational on Saturday.

This story will be updated with Versailles stats when they become available.