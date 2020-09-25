Camdenton was one of 18 schools at the Missouri State University Tournament on September 24 at Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield where the Lakers finished ninth overall with a team score of 423.

Camdenton was one of 18 schools at the Missouri State University Tournament on September 24 at Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield where the Lakers finished ninth overall with a team score of 423.

Sydney Righter paced the Lakers with a card of 93 after 18 holes while Kayle Stewart added a 97, Addy Selander shot a 111 and Ashley Vest finished with a 122.

“This team continues to impress me. This is a hard tournament, but I could not be more pleased that we had two players shoot their personal record,” Camdenton coach Jo Beth Nicklas said. “I love that we had two players break 100, which is right where we need to be. We are focused on preparing for our postseason play and tournaments like this one and the Jefferson City Tournament this Monday are just what this young team needs to continue to gain experience against difficult competition."

Up next for Camdenton is the Jefferson City Tournament on Monday.