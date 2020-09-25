Osage outscores Lebanon and Camdenton drops game to Branson in Bolivar Tournament

Osage outscores Lebanon

After a tough 4-0 loss to Jefferson City on Tuesday, Osage bounced back on Thursday with a 4-2 win at Lebanon.

Osage keeper Reagan O’Shea had four saves and while the Indian offense produced just eight shots on goal, the team made the most of those opportunities. Josh Cooper and Nate Evans each scored a goal and Will Faulconer found the back of the net twice.

Osage (3-4) will host Fatima on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Camdenton drops game to Branson in Bolivar Tournament

The game could have gone either way Thursday night until Branson racked up a few goals in the final 12 minutes for a 4-0 win over Camdenton in the opening game of the Bolivar Tournament.

It was a scoreless game until the final 12 minutes when Branson was awarded a penalty kick that Camdenton coach Tyler Sevon felt was questionable. However, the coach said his team did not respond well in the aftermath as three more goals were added in five minutes.

"I was very proud of how hard our guys played for the first 70 minutes and we definitely did not respond well to the first goal being scored," Sevon stated. "I feel that we got better and played well as a team and this tough loss will benefit us as we progress with the season."

Camdenton (2-7, 0-4 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to take on Logan-Rogersville on Friday in the next round of tournament play.