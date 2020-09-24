Osage was locked in a battle Tuesday night at Lebanon. Ultimately, the Indians came up just one win shy in a 5-4 loss to the Yellowjackets.

Ultimately, the Indians came up just one win shy in a 5-4 loss to the Yellowjackets.

Lily Davis and Emma Koeppen both won their singles matches 8-2 and also took care of business in doubles play, winning by the same margin. Marley Koeppen was the winner of a tiebreaker in singles play to secure Osage's other point.

The Indians were playing without Megan Smithson Tuesday night who had to miss the match due to illness and Coach Ann Gulshen said her presence was missed.

"That affected our second and third doubles team and our singles lineup. We won every match that wasn't affected by the absence," Gulshen said. "We really missed Megan tonight as our second and third doubles team both had to play with a partner they have never played with."

Osage (3-4) was scheduled to visit Capital City on Thursday before playing in the Smith-Cotton Classic in Sedalia on Saturday.