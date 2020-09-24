Eldon faced a consistent Southern Boone team Wednesday night in Tri-County Conference action.

The visiting Eagles built a 6-1 lead after five innings and five more runs in the sixth sealed it as the team collected 10 overall hits and took advantage of five Mustang errors.

Eldon managed three hits on the night and Chloe Ruark was in the circle where she pitched all six innings and struck out nine.

Eldon (4-9, 0-2 TCC) will visit Linn on Monday at 6 p.m.