Camdenton used a fairly balanced approach to quickly add another Ozark Conference win to the resume against Glendale Wednesday night.

The Lakers swept the Falcons in three sets (25-12, 25-20, 25-10) and the contributions came from everywhere.

Payton Kincaid paced Camdenton's offense smacking down nine kills while Sydney Smith added eight kills, Mackenzie Daniels and Jackie White both finished with seven and Miranda Hadfield added five. Hadfield also put together three service aces and Brooklyn Stidham added two while Smith contributed 15 assists, Sarah Holmes added 11 and Elle Turner provided four while Olivia Whittle provided three. On the defensive end, Olivia Whittle led the way with 12 digs while Kincaid and Stidham both had eight and Smith had six and White also had two blocks.

Camdenton (11-4-2, 2-1 OC) will be on the road at Fatima on Tuesday at 5 p.m.