Camdenton was in tournament action Tuesday night amongst 12 schools at the Strafford Tournament and the Lakers finished third overall with a team card of 416.

Lebanon won the event with a score of 385 and Stockton finished second with a 412 among the eight schools who fielded enough golfers for team competition.

Camdenton's Sydney Righter finished third individually and led the Lakers with a round of 91 after 18 holes. Ashley Vest put together a 105, Kayle Stewart posted a 108 and Addy Selander added a 112.

Camdenton was scheduled to play in the Missouri State University Tournament on Thursday and will play in the Jefferson City Tournament on Monday.