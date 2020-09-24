In the strange era of COVID-19 the good news is that in the meets the Lakers have swam so far, the team has already put together a few state consideration times.

It has been a season unlike any other.

The swimming program at Camdenton may only be in its fifth year of existence since starting up in 2016, but the boys have seen some meets cancelled or rescheduled this fall as the team seeks to navigate its way through the era of COVID-19 and it just may be a reality the girls will also face this winter.

The good news is that in the meets the Lakers have swam so far, the team has already put together a few state consideration times. All of the relay teams have consideration times and a pair of returning state qualifiers in Gavin Schulte and Dane Lapine have put together some consideration times of their own in individual events. Schulte is coming off an All-State season as a junior and will certainly be looking to get back on the podium again at the end of the year.

CARTHAGE DUALS

Camdenton began with the Carthage Duals on September 8 and put together a few highlights along the way.

Schulte finished first in the 50 freestyle by turning in a time of 23.26 seconds. Lapine captured third at 24.08 seconds and Seth Kenniston placed 10th at 29.06 seconds, respectively. Schulte came in second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.43 seconds and Lapine placed fifth with a time of 55.05 while Nick Rosenthal earned eighth at 58.82 and Kenniston placed 18th at 1:09.75.

Noah Normand placed fifth in the 200 individual medley at 2:30.64 and Fischer Lapine captured sixth in the 100 backstroke at 1:10.95. In the 100 breaststroke, Rosenthal came in fifth at 1:20.94 and Jonah Rapp placed eighth at 1:22.82.

The 200 freestyle relay featured the team of Lapine, Rosenthal, Normand and Schulte who finished third at 1:38.86 and the 400 freestyle team of Lapine, Rosenthal, Normand and Schulte came in second with a time of 3:51.58.

CAPE ROCK INVITE

Camdenton was back in the pool on September 12 for the Cape Rock Invite where the Lakers had another round of finishes near the top of the pack.

The 200 medley relay team of Kenniston, Rapp, Fischer and Kyle Niedergerke captured ninth with a time of 2:32.23. The 200 free relay team of Dane, Rosenthal, Normand and Schulte finished third at 1:39.03 and the 400 free relay team of Dane, Rosenthal, Normand and Schulte came in sixth at 3:42.52.

In the 200 individual medley, Rapp placed 15th with a time of 2:45.12. Schulte was the only Laker in the pool for the 100 fly and he placed third at 56.16 seconds.

Schulte also swam the 50 free and finished third once again at 22.8 seconds while Dane placed fourth at 23.61, Rosenthal earned 13th at 25.36 and Preston Garrett placed 34th at 34.16 seconds, respectively. Fischer led the Lakers in the 100 free at 1:01.41 to capture 14th while Niedergerke came in 25th at 1:15.16 and Levi Dunahee earned 31st at 1:20.86.

Normand earned ninth in the 100 backstroke at 1:11.2 and Fischer earned 10th at 1:11.23. Last but not least was the 100 breaststroke where Rapp placed 12th at 1:20.23 and Dunahee finished 20th at 1:46.67.

MONETT

Camdenton's most recent event took place at Monett on September 15 where the Lakers put together multiple first place finishes.

One of the first highlights came from the 500 freestyle where Rosenthal set a new personal record and captured first with a time of 5:54.57 in the long distance event. Normand also swam in the 500 free and finished third at 6:11.94. Meanwhile, the 200 free relay team of Dane, Rosenthal, Normand and Schulte also captured first with a time of 1:39.03.

In the 50 free, Dane finished second at 23.43 seconds, Niedergerke came in 15th at 30.02, Kenniston placed 16th at 30.32 and Garrett earned 19th at 36.04. The 100 free featured a quartet of Lakers and Fischer was the fastest among them placing fourth at 1:01.8 while Rapp earned fifth at 1:02.73, Dunahee 13th at 1:15.38 and Garrett 17th at 1:30.92.

Schulte finished second in the 100 fly with a time of 56.39 seconds, Fischer earned eighth in the 100 backstroke at 1:14.13 and the 100 breaststroke featured another quartet of Lakers where Schulte was second at 1:09.98, Normand fourth at 1:16.27, Rapp seventh at 1:18.83 and Dunahee 12th at 1:49.46.

The 200 medley relay team of Normand, Rosenthal, Schulte and Lapine captured third at 1:54.38 and the 400 free relay team of Rapp, Niedergerke, Kenniston and Fischer placed fourth overall.