Versailles trounces Laquey, Osage shut out by Blair Oaks and Eldon cruises by Smith-Cotton

Versailles trounces Laquey

Versailles brought plenty of offense to the diamond Tuesday night at Laquey.

The Tigers quickly went to work for a 16-0 shutout win in four innings over the Hornets.

Maris Ollison provided two hits and four RBIs while Kourtney Rainey added three RBIs and a hit and Taylor Bice also drove in two runs. Kierra O'Rourke had a hit and RBI, Joscelynn Marriott provided two hits and Lauren Garrison, Savanah Zambrana, Analyssa Pence and Ashlynn Davidson each had an RBI as well.

In the circle, Davidson pitched all four innings and allowed six hits while striking out one.

Versailles (9-6, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) hosts Boonville on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Osage shut out by Blair Oaks

School of the Osage had some trouble getting the bats going in a game against Blair Oaks Tuesday night as the Indians fell 7-0 to the Falcons.

Blair Oaks built up a 4-0 lead after the first two innings and Osage managed just three hits on the night from Bailey Luttrell, Reese Good and Skyler Luttrell as the team was hit with eight strikeouts from Blair Oaks pitcher Alexis Findley in the circle.

Meanwhile, Carly Ward was pitching for the Indians and went all seven innings allowing 10 hits while striking out five and walking one.

Osage (4-7, 2-1 Tri-County Conference) will play in the Versailles Tournament on Saturday.

Eldon cruises by Smith-Cotton

Eldon had no trouble cruising by Smith-Cotton Tuesday night in an 18-3 win over the Tigers.

Eldon (4-8, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Southern Boone on Wednesday and will visit Linn on Monday at 6 p.m.