





While Moberly first year girls head coach Melissa Davidson continues to shift the order of the varsity singles lineup, the Lady Spartans are finding ways to secure team victories.

Tuesday night on their home courts the Lady Spartans made Boonville their fourth consecutive dual victim in a 6-3 triumph, all of which has come off the heels of Moberly winning the Sept. 12 Boonville tournament,.

"We had challenges in practice that helped lead us to making some changes in our singles lineup. There are three seniors that we've used in different spots at the top and on any given day in practice they will beat one another," Moberly girls tennis coach Melissa Davidson said. "Each of the girls we put at No. 1 have had a hard time competing at that position.We changed some things up as we continue to try and find which senior is best suited for a certain top-three position."

Lady Spartan netters improved their team dual record to 4-2 entering Thursday's date at Hannibal and come Sept. 28 Moberly is scheduled to play at Osage High School in Kaiser.

Moberly yielded the No. 1 singles match Tuesday to the Pirates when Boonville's Emma Neidig defeated Jadyn Davidson. This was the Lady Spartans senior's second time playing in the top position, one that Davidson says poses a taller challenge for one to behold.

"There are three of us seniors that play at the top and we're all pretty similar in our play. We've mixed up our lineup a few times with different ones playing at No. 1 and today it is me," Moberly senior Jadyn Davidson said. "It is definitely more challenging because you're facing girls who are ones that are better placing their first serves and can place their returns to tougher spots so playing at No. 1 challenges you much more."

The remaining five singles matches belonged to Moberly.

Sophomore Lilly Tagai's No. 2 match was the last one played that evening with Tagai pulling out an 8-5 win against Boonville's Molly Ames. Seniors Maggie Smith won her No. 3 singles match against Arijana Webster, and Ashton Martin won by the same score against Abigail Pannell in the third slot.

Cheyenne Lea at No. 5 defeated Kate Schneringer 8-3, and Hallie Kroner beat Hailey James of Boonville 8-5.

"The last match of the night was a good one to watch. This was Lilly's first time playing No. 2 and she was been dealing with some knee problems but she played through that well. Lilly gave it her all to help toward our team win," Lady Spartans coach Davidson said. "The girls have been working on their back-hand slices in our recent practices and it was nice to see them use it and improve on them tonight."

The Lady Spartans No. 3 doubles team of Liz Latson and Lea lost 5-8 to Pannell and Lilli Hendrix.

Davidson and Tagai of Moberly were partners playing at No. 1 doubles and lost by a tough 7-9 decision to Boonville's Neidig and Ames.

"Things did not go so well for us. One of their girls is a really good hitting the ball down the line near the base or at our feet. I think both of us played too much in the middle of the court and they found spots to place their shots away from us along the baseline," said Jayden Davidson about her doubles loss. "I had a few pretty good serves, but I admit that overall I did not play very well today and I made a lot of mistakes that gave them points."

However, the Moberly duo of Martin and Smith won their No. 2 bout against Webster and Schneringer by an 8-2 result.

In jayvee doubles action Tuesday; Kroner and Aleya Meyers won 6-3, Catelyn Roberts and Rachel Morgan lost 5-7, Teagan Smith and Sam Carl lost 1-6, and the duo of Carl and Emily O'Laughlin lost 1-6.