The Tri-County Conference tournament at Eldon Golf Club is less than a week away.

The host Mustangs and Indians had an opportunity to see where they stand as both teams met at the course on Monday for a 9-hole match with Crocker and Eugene. The Indians won the event with a team score of 204 while the Mustangs finished with a 221 and Crocker posted a 267. Eugene did not field enough golfers for team competition.

Eldon's Kassidy Hull was the match medalist of the night with a scorecard of 39.

"Monday was not our best 9-hole match for the year. All players felt they could have done better," Osage coach Travis Squire stated. "We had trouble on the greens and putting. As conference is approaching, we are working hard on our short game and look to visit Eldon again for a practice round. I know this will be a tough conference battle."

Hannah Maschhoff led Osage with a round of 42 while Sophia Sindlinger posted a 44, Sydney Riley shot a 54, Kaylie Clark captured a 64 and Caroline Burke finished with a 67.

Eldon's Reece Henderson turned in a 57 for the Mustangs while Gracie Petet shot a 59 and both Kelsey Fischer and Danielle Clifton came in with a 64.

"We are still trying to get in form from missing girls. We have a few solid days of practice coming up before conference and that is just what we need," Eldon coach Matt Frey said. "The girls are just a free swing away from putting together some good scores."

After some new classifications were recently released for the postseason, Frey noted that Monday's conference tournament on the home course should be a good indicator for where this team really stands.

"We have some stiff competition in Class 2 golf. We always want to go up against the best to truly see where we stand as a team," Frey said.

Osage's week continued with a tournament at California on Tuesday where Maschhoff won the tournament with a card of 74 after 18 holes, just two strokes over par. The Indians finished fourth overall, behind Sacred Heart, Boonville and Blair Oaks, whom the Indians tied with at 362 but ultimately came up short in a scorecard playoff.

Sindlinger turned in a score of 81 to tie for third place individually, Riley shot a 104, Greta Cooks posted a 123 and Clark shot a 126.

Now, the Indians will see if some tournament play will help produce a good day when conference bragging rights are on the line.

"Blair Oaks and Boonville have already proven to be tough competition for Osage in the team category and Kassidy Hull is a tough target for anyone looking to steal the conference title," Squire said of the conference's defending champion. "There are a couple of teams in the conference we have yet to play. It will be important for us to go in to Monday's tournament with a 'team mindset.' All strokes matter and everyone's scores may be used. This requires discipline from everyone and we are excited for the opportunity to win the conference."

The tournament tees off on Monday from Eldon Golf Club at 9 a.m.