Camdenton tops southern Boone in four sets

Southern Boone was in town Monday night and Camdenton made sure to send the Eagles home with a loss as the Lakers captured a 3-1 win (25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 25-11).

Payton Kincaid led Camdenton’s attack with 16 kills and Miranda Hadfield finished with eight while Mackenzie Daniels posted seven and Jackie White finished with five. Sara Holmes served up four aces, Olivia Whittle had three and Brooklyn Stidham added two to keep the Laker offense moving and Holmes also provided 36 assists. On the defensive end, Kincaid posted 20 digs and a team-leading two blocks while Whittle finished with 19 digs, Stidham added 11 digs and Charlotte Kurtz contributed eight digs while Hadfield and Holmes finished with five each.

Camdenton (10-4-2, 1-1 Ozark Conference) hosts Glendale Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Eldon sweeps Boonville

Eldon made it a quick night on the volleyball court Monday night with a three-set sweep at Boonville (25-18, 25-14, 25-17).

Caroline Beckmann led the Mustang charge with 20 kills while Jade Hall finished with nine and both Haley and Taylor Henderson added four each. Tatum Frank added some quick points with four service aces while both Hendersons provided three each and Addie Davis fueled the attack with 36 assists. The defensive effort was also led by Beckmann’s 17 digs while Haley added 15, Frank put together 13 and Taylor finished with 11. Cassidy Prater, Hall and Beckmann all added a block as well.

Eldon (9-3-1, 3-1 Tri-County Conference) hosts Versailles on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

Osage sweeps Buffalo

School of the Osage visited Buffalo Monday night and the Indians came home with a sweep in three sets over the Bison.

Osage (7-2, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) hosts Helias on Monday at 5 p.m.