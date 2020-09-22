A trio of Tigers earned medals after running on the 3.1 mile course as Seth Newton, Zachary Radefeld and Carmen Lemell brought home some hardware.

Versailles enjoyed the weather on Saturday at the Smith-Cotton Invitational in Sedalia and the Tigers were also fairly pleased with the results.

A trio of Tigers earned medals after running on the 3.1 mile course as Seth Newton, Zachary Radefeld and Carmen Lemell brought home some hardware.

“This Saturday was perfect running weather- cooler temperatures, low humidity and blue skies,” Versailles coach Laura Piercy pointed out. “The times and places of our runners prove it.”

Newton ran a personal best for Versailles with a time of 18:15 to finish six amongst the boys and Radefeld was not far behind him as he medaled with an eighth place finish at 18:23 with a personal best. Meanwhile, Lemell captured 15th amongst the girls with a time of 25:28, a season best.

Dagan Haggerman ran a season best of 20:39 to finish 27th, Matthew Radefeld ran a 21:40 to finish 39th with a personal best and Ryley Pryor captured a personal best at 22:11 to place 43rd.