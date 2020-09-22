Camdenton comes up short against Lebanon, Eldon falls at Capital City, Versailles shut out by Blair Oaks and Macks Creek shut down by Marion C. Early

Camdenton comes up short against Lebanon

Lebanon did most of its damage in the first inning Monday night and Camdenton could not quite recover as the Lakers fell to the Yellowjackets 4-2.

Lebanon scored three of its four runs in the first inning and added an insurance run in the seventh. Camdenton put together both of its runs in the third as Zoe Lockhert drove in two runs with one of Camdenton’s three hits on the night. Jamiee Hendrix and Kylee More provided the other two hits for the Lakers.

In the circle, Gracie Coffelt got the start and went all seven innings allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits with a trio of strikeouts and four walks. The Laker defense had four errors in the contest.

Camdenton (2-12, 0-4 Ozark Conference) will host Hillcrest Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Eldon falls at Capital City

It has been a busy time for the Eldon Mustangs.

After missing a couple of weeks due to COVID-19 quarantine, the Mustangs have made up some missed games with the Branson Tournament and another battle at Capital City Monday night. Eldon finished 2-2 in the Branson Tournament with wins over Hillcrest and Aurora and losses to Lebanon and Seneca and the Mustangs ran into a tough Cavaliers team Monday night with a 12-1 defeat.

Capital City was simply consistent with the bats on the offensive end with seven hits and managed to take advantage of seven Eldon errors. Savanha Holder provided Eldon’s lone hit of the evening and also started in the circle where she went four innings and recorded a single strikeout.

Eldon (3-8, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Smith-Cotton on Tuesday and will stay busy hosting Southern Boone on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Versailles shut out by Blair Oaks

After displaying plenty of offense in the Weaubleau Tournament over the weekend, the Versailles bats were a little cold Monday night as the Tigers fell to Blair Oaks 7-0.

Versailles finished the weekend tournament 2-1 with an 8-7 loss to Marion C. Early, a 20-1 win over Macks Creek and a 24-4 win over Wheatland, totaling 51 total runs in three games. However, the Tigers put together just four hits Monday night against the Falcons with Maris Ollison providing two of those hits and Analyssa Pence and Ashlynn Davidson adding a hit each.

In the circle, Joscelynn Marriott went all seven innings and allowed seven runs, four earned, on 13 hits while striking out two. The Tiger defense also had six errors in the contest.

Versailles (8-6, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to visit Laquey on Tuesday and will play host to Boonville on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek shut down by Marion C. Early

Macks Creek met Marion C. Early Monday night after playing in the Weaubleau Tournament over the weekend and the Pirates had trouble finding some offense in a 13-0 loss.

The Pirates picked up their first win of 2020 in the tournament knocking off Montrose 10-7 while falling to Leeton 12-0 and Versailles 20-1.

Macks Creek mustered two hits Monday night from the bats of Emma Waters and Courtney Knight while Syrena Rector pitched all four innings and allowed 13 runs, seven earned, on nine hits while walking seven and striking out four. The Pirate defense also had five errors in the game.

Macks Creek (1-10) visits Stoutland on Thursday at 5 p.m.