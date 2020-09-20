





The LSE Lady Pirates eighth grade volleyball team fell in two straight sets last Thursday on the road against Marshall by the scores of 22-25 and 21-25.

LSE coach Jamie Boyd said the girls had some great serves against Marshall. "We also had some near misses in our kill attempts,"Boyd said. "Overall, we battled against Marshall and I am proud of their efforts."

Kylee Hopkins led the Lady Pirates with eight service points with six aces along with two kills and one assist. Analeah Hazel finished the match with four service points with three aces along with one kill on two attack attempts. Katrina Zbinden added four service points with three aces while Ember Mackey had three service points with two aces, Shaniah Payne with two service points with one ace and one kill on three attack attempts and Aspen Estill with one service point and one dig.