Camdenton ran into a formidable defensive front Friday night at West Plains.

The Lakers collected 177 total yards of offense and did not find the end zone until the fourth quarter in a 28-6 loss to the unbeaten Zizzers.

Camdenton's lone score of the night came on a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jacob Wormsley to Joshua Curley. Wormsley finished 13-22 for 109 yards while sophomore quarterback Bear Shore went 10-15 for 57 yards. Curley led the Laker receivers with four catches for 53 yards, senior Jadin Faulconer put up 11 catches for 49 yards and fellow senior Cooper Ezard hauled in three catches for 31 yards. Overall, the Lakers finished with 11 total rushing yards on the night.

Camdenton (2-2) will host Bolivar (3-1) Friday night at 7 p.m.