During Rock Bridge’s three previous wins this season, the adversity had been handled and the missteps remained limited.

But Friday at home against Capital City, the Bruins flirted with disaster.

A Cavaliers team in its first year as a varsity program ran the ball down Rock Bridge’s throat. Running the rare wing-T formation, Capital City briefly led in the second quarter, kept it a one-score game into the fourth and went toe-to-toe with the unbeaten Bruins.

But it’s going to take more than some opposing power running to get past Rock Bridge. Nathan Dent, Bryce Jackson and Co. are just too talented.

In high-scoring but albeit shaky style, the Bruins defeated Capital City 76-49 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play to improve to 4-0 overall, already exceeding their win total from last season.

Dent and Jackson combined for nine touchdowns — four passing and one rushing from Dent and four rushing from Jackson — as Rock Bridge survived a scare from a Capital City squad that ran for 475 yards, a result of its run-heavy formation that produced only two passes on the night.

It’s good to have plenty of talent on-demand, Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said after the game. But in a postgame speech to his team before speaking to media, he remarked that without improvement, the Bruins’ unblemished record could get marred in a hurry.

"We should’ve made a faster adjustment, but honestly, we haven’t seen a team like that since (I’ve) been here," Vanatta said. "So to scheme against an offense like that, it’s tough. They’re a hard-nosed football team, they’re good. I mean, I know it’s 76-49, but we had to put points up because I was getting a little nervous there."

The point total is by far Rock Bridge’s highest of the season and the most it’s scored overall since the 62 it put up against Riverview Gardens on Sept. 3, 2011. How the Bruins got to that point, however, involved plenty of wacky sequences.

For example, in the last 1:07 of the first half, Capital City scored once and Rock Bridge twice. Tied at 14, Dent threw a 33-yard touchdown to Peyton Messer (one of three scoring receptions for the senior wideout) with 1:07 left. Then Cavaliers running back Ethan Wood busted off a 70-yard touchdown run with 44 seconds left on the first play after the ensuing kickoff.

Holding a 21-20 lead after Capital City’s ensuing extra point was blocked, Vanatta wanted to ensure his team had some wiggle room going into half. So he called a fake kneel play that resulted in a 50-yard score for Hudson Gibbs with 18 seconds remaining, a call that had to be deliberated as officials discussed if the Bruins’ formation was legal.

It was. From there, Rock Bridge never trailed or was tied with Capital City again.

"We always put trick plays in," Vanatta said about the fake kneel. "We really were just kind of messing around with it (in practice) and the situation kind of came in. We had to do something, I mean, we were trying to do anything so we could walk into halftime with a lead. But it’s part of the game, you live and you learn, right?"

A tough second half of the schedule awaits Rock Bridge as its five remaining opponents, starting with CMAC foe Helias Catholic next Friday, have a current combined record of 11-4. That stretch will define the Bruins’ season, Vanatta said, and it starts with a matchup against the undefeated Crusaders on the road.