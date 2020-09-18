Camdenton falls in four sets against Kickapoo, Osage topples Eugene in four sets and Versailles comes up short in battle against Russellville

Camdenton falls in four sets against Kickapoo

Camdenton met Kickapoo on the court Thursday night for an Ozark Conference battle and the Lakers fell 3-1 to the Chiefs.

After dropping the first set 25-10, Camdenton came back with a 26-24 win in set two before the Chiefs finished the night winning the final two sets, 25-15 and 25-22.

Payton Kincaid led Camdenton with 11 kills, Miranda Hadfield added seven and both Mackenzie Daniels and Jackie White finished the night with five kills each. Olivia Whittle scored a few quick points for the Lakers with four aces and Sarah Holmes had 26 assists. Whittle led the defense with 19 digs while Daniels and Brooklyn Stidham both had nine and Hadfield added seven digs of her own. White posted two blocks for the Lakers.

Camdenton (7-3, 1-1 OC) will host its own tournament on Saturday.

Osage topples Eugene in four sets

School of the Osage hosted a foe just up Highway 54 Thursday night as the Indians took on Eugene and topped the Eagles in four sets.

Osage dropped the first set 25-20, but stormed back with three straight set wins (25-19, 25-19, 25-16.)

Sara Wolf led the way for Osage offensively with 14 kills while Adrienne Dubbs added seven, both Carly Hambly and Alisa Boswell added six and Alison Steen added five. Shelby Spriggs had a solid night in the serve with six aces as Hambly contributed four and Paige Rowland finished with all 35 assists. Spriggs paced the defense with 11 digs as Rowland and Hambly added nine each and Wolf added six digs while Steen and Dubbs both posted four. Boswell contributed four blocks as well while Rowland finished with two blocks.

Osage (6-2, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) will visit Buffalo on Monday at 5 p.m.

Versailles comes up short in battle against Russellville

Versailles met Russellville Thursday night and the Tigers came up just shy of a win, falling 2-1 to the visiting Indians.

Versailles (0-7, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) will host Cole Camp Monday at 5 p.m.