Versailles cruises by Richland and Osage falls at Eugene

Versailles cruises by Richland

Versailles wasted little time in a game against Richland Thursday night.

The Tigers cruised to an 18-0 win on a night where the team posted 14 hits and took advantage of six errors from the Bears.

Kierra O'Rourke had a productive day at the plate with a pair of hits to go with four RBIs while Kourtney Rainey added a trio of hits and RBIs and Taylor Bice also joined the club of at least three RBIs from the two hits she posted Thursday night. Maris Ollison posted a hit and two RBIs along with Aana Pence and Joscelynn Marriott posted three hits and an RBI while Lauren Garrison provided two hits. Alli Biggs also drove in a run for the Tigers.

In the circle, Ashlynn Davidson pitched all four innings and allowed just three hits while striking out and walking one batter each.

Versailles (6-4, 1-0 Tri-County Conference) will play in the Weaubleau Tournament this weekend.

Osage falls at Eugene

Osage made a road trip to Eugene Thursday night and the Indians came up just a couple of runs shy in a 5-3 loss to the Eagles.

Both teams were tied at 3-3 after two innings of play and Eugene was able to plate two more runs in the third that ended up being the difference.

A Carly Ward RBI and an RBI from ailey Luttrell in the first inning gave the Indians an early lead. In the second, Paige Luttrell hit an RBI single to give Osage a 3-2 lead before the Eagles answered again.

Ward pitched all seven innings for Osage allowing five runs off nine hits while striking out three and walking two.

Osage (4-6, 2-0 Tri-County Conference) will host Blair Oaks Tuesday night at 5 p.m.