Chuck Embree @MMIsports

Friday

Sep 18, 2020 at 7:31 AM




North Central Missouri


Football


NCMC All


Moberly - 3-0


Kirksville - 3-0


Hannibal - 2-0


Mexico - 1-1


Marshall - 1-2


Fulton - 0-3


Softball


NCMC All


Kirksville 3-0 6-0


Mexico4-17-3


Fulton2-28-6


Hannibal1-23-6


Moberly1-32-9


Marshall 0-3 2-6


Soccer


NCMC All


Moberly 3-0 5-1


Fulton 1-0 5-1


Hannibal 1-1 3-2


Marshall 1-1 2-1


Mexico 2-2 2-4


Kirksville 0-3 1-3


Lewis & Clark


Football


LCC All


Westran 2-0 3-0


Harrisburg 2-0 2-1


Fayette 1-0 2-1


Marceline 2-0 2-1


Paris 2-1 2-1


Knox Co. 0-3 0-3


Scotland Co. 0-3 0-3


Salisbury 0-3 0-3


Softball


LCC All


Fayette 2-0 5-1


Marceline 2-0 6-0


Westran 1-0 6-2


Harrrisburg 2-1 4-3


Salisbury 1-1 6-2


Scotland County 1-2 1-4


Schuyler County 1-3 1-7


Knox County 0-2 2-5


Paris 0-1 1-5


Central Activities


Softball


CAC All


Community 2-0 4-2


Sturgeon 2-0 2-4


New Franklin 2-1 5-4


Cairo 2-1 3-2


Madison 1-1 2-3


Slater 0-1 0-1


Glasgow 0-2 2-2


Pilot Grove 0-2 0-5


Baseball


CAC All


Sturgeon 1-0 2-1


Cairo 1-1 2-1


Pilot Grove 1-1 3-1


New Franklin 1-1 3-3


Glasgow 0-1 0-3


NOTE: Madison, Slater and Community of Laddonia is not fielding a baseball team.


Clarence Cannon


Football


CCC All


Monroe City 1-0 3-0


Centralia 1-0 2-0


Clark County 1-0 2-1


Palmyra - 3-0


Macon - 0-2


Brookfield 0-1 2-1


Highland 0-1 2-1


South Shelby 0-1 0-3


Softball


CCCAll


Macon2-03-0


Monroe City 2-0 5-2


Highland 1-0 3-4


Clark County 1-1 5-3


Brookfield 1-1 3-4


Palmyra 0-1 4-4


South Shelby 0-1 2-5


Centralia 0-2 5-5


Cooper County Activities Association


Softball


CCAA All


Calvary Lutheran 1-0 8-2


Jamestown-0-4


Higbee - 0-5


Jamestown 0-1 0-4


NOTE: Prairie Home &Bunceton have a co-op, but did not field a softball team.


Baseball


CCAA All


Jamestown 1-0 3-1


Calvary Lutheran - 0-1


Higbee - 2-2


Prairie Home 0-1 0-4


NOTE: Prairie Home and Bunceton have a co-op.