Osage girls golf captures second, Eldon takes third in quad at Eldon Golf Club

Eldon's Kassidy Hull made sure to take care of business on a night where she and her fellow seniors were honored.

It was Senior Night at Eldon on Wednesday at Eldon Golf Club where the Mustangs hosted rival Osage, Jefferson City and Crocker and while the visiting Jays may have captured the team title, Hull won the title of match medalist with a round of 37 after nine holes of play. Just a day prior, the returning All-State golfer captured the individual championship at the Marshall Invitational with a scorecard of 73 after 18 holes.

Jefferson City captured team bragging rights with a score of 190 on Wednesday while the Indians finished three stroke shy at 194, the Mustangs captured third at 210 and the Lions placed fourth with a 260.

Osage was paced by Hannah Maschhoff who carded a 44 while Sophia Sindlinger shot a 46, Greta Cooks posted a 51, Sydney Riley added a 53 and Kalie Clark added a 66.

"Wednesday's match was a tough one for Osage. All of the girls found some trouble holes and the scores showed it," Osage coach Travis Squire said.

Eldon's Reece henderson scored a 56 for the Mustangs while Lydia Young shot a 57, Kelsey Fischer shot a 60 and Danielle Clifton finished with a 61.

"It was good to get some of the girls out that have been gone," Eldon coach Matt Frey said after a few junior varsity players had a chance to play in the Marshall Invitational on Tuesday. "It will be nice to get in the swing of things."

Eldon and Osage were scheduled to meet again on Thursday at Osage National Golf Club in a quadrangular with Boonville and Capital City. The Mustangs will be back on their home course on Monday in another quadrangular with Osage, Eugene and Crocker at 4 p.m.

Camdenton's Righter wins match medalist in triangular with Lebanon and California

Camdenton's Sydney Righter had the best night of all who played in a triangular in Lebanon Thursday night at Great Life Golf and Fitness.

Righter finished with a round of 42 after nine holes were played in a match that was originally scheduled to be played at Deer Chase but had to be moved due to a conflict. Lebanon defended home links with a team score of 200 while the Lakers finished second with a 211 and California earned third with a 241.

"This was the first time we had seen or played this course so I thought they did a great job navigating it," Camdenton coach Jo Beth Nicklas said.

Hannah Beeson posted a 52 for Camdenton while Ashley Vest shot a 57, Kayle Stewart carded a 60 and Addy Selander finished her day with a 64.

Camdenton will take on Strafford on Tuesday before playing in the Missouri State University Tournament on Thursday.