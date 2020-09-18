Camdenton took on Waynesville Thursday night in an Ozark Conference showdown on the pitch and the visiting Tigers managed to find some offensive rhythm in a 4-1 win over the Lakers.

"We started the game slowly and gave up a goal within the first 10 minutes. This has been a recent trend and we need to start games quicker," Camdenton coach Tyler Sevon said. "We seem to be down 1-0 before we know what is going on and are settled in. We had some good chances and were pressing to get the game-tying goal when our centerback Max Thoenen hurt his ankle and had to come off the field. We shifted the already depleted lineup around to compensate but they soon scored after Max came off."

Camdenton did manage to get a goal back and make it 2-1 after a ball played in off a free kick from Ian Kirby-Gibson was deflected in the air by the Waynesville keeper and finished with a header from Tyler Banuelos. However, needing fresh legs, the Lakers made some more substitutions and the Tigers were soon able to extend the lead.

"We were still without three starting varsity offensive threats in center midfielder Grant Thompson, left midfielder Jase Nickels and center attacking midfielder Cade Holmquist, all of whom are still not available because of quarantining," Sevon pointed out. "I was proud of how our boys competed and they are doing good things on the field, despite our lack of available players."

Camdenton (2-5, 0-4 Ozark Conference) will try to stop a 5-game skid with a match against Sullivan on Tuesday at 5 p.m.