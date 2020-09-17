The lake level was 658.6; generation of 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.5 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 76 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.8 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Andrew Dickneite won the Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 18 pounds, 7 ounces.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits, square bill crankbaits, topwater lures, jigs and creature baits 1 to 4 feet deep around logs and brush in the backs of creeks and coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 10 feet deep in brush around shad schools.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures and 7-inch plastic worms around main lake docks. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits along main and secondary points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs, Texas-rigged soft plastics, square bill crankbaits and topwater lures in brush 1 to 8 feet deep in backs of coves and creeks. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits on the main channel. Catfish: Excellent drifting cut shad.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. White bass and hybrids: Slow on spoons. Catfish: Slow on cut shad.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures early in the morning and shaky head worms later in the day in coves. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main channel docks 8 to 20 feet deep.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures, Rat-L-Traps, buzz baits, jigs and shaky head worms around docks and brush in backs of creeks. Crappie: Fair to good on jigs and minnows 8 to 10 feet deep around docks and brush halfway back in coves and creeks. White bass: Good on topwater lures and Roostertails around shad schools halfway back in creeks and coves. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad in the middle of creek channels.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Chatterbaits, spinnerbaits, and square bill crankbaits around docks in coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows 12 feet deep around docks or pulling crankbaits on secondary points around shad schools. Catfish: Good tight-lining with cut shad.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on jigs on the main channel.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.