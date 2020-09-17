Eldon got back on the right track Wednesday night.

After winning the Fulton Tournament over the weekend and a day after falling to Blair Oaks on Tuesday, the Mustangs hosted Hallsville and quickly took care of business with a three-set sweep (25-8, 25-19, 25-23).

Eldon's Caroline Beckmann, who was recently selected as the MaxPreps/AVCA Player of the Week for the state of Missouri for her efforts the week prior, paced the Mustang attack Wednesday night with 18 kills. Jade Hall added seven kills and Haley Henderson provided four of her own while contributing four service aces. Addie Davis fueled Eldon's attack throughout the night with 29 assists. Beckmann and Davis also led the defense with eight digs each while Taylor Henderson had seven and Tatum Frank had four.

Eldon (8-3-1, 2-1 Tri-County Conference) will visit Boonville on Monday at 5 p.m.