Cole Smith led Climax Springs with a 29th place finish at 20:43, Geese Smith finished 46th at 21:57, Johnny McCartney turned in a time of 24:54 to capture 68th and Hunter Hertzog was right behind him in 69th place with a time of 25 minutes even.

Climax Springs runners embarked on the 2020 campaign Tuesday night in Bolivar where there were 75 boys and 41 girls all seeking to cross the finish line first.

The Cougars did not have enough runners to post team scores, but got a good first test to see how they fared amongst the pack. For the first race of the season, only the Cougar boys were in action.

Cole Smith led Climax Springs with a 29th place finish at 20:43, Geese Smith finished 46th at 21:57, Johnny McCartney turned in a time of 24:54 to capture 68th and Hunter Hertzog was right behind him in 69th place with a time of 25 minutes even.

Climax Springs will return to action on Saturday at the Smith-Cotton Invitational in Sedalia.