Eldon falls at Blair Oaks, Versailles swept by Hallsville and Osage picks up win after going the distance at Waynesville

Eldon falls at Blair Oaks

Eldon was on the road Tuesday night at Blair Oaks and the Mustangs were not able to find enough firepower, losing 3-1 (26-24, 20-25, 27-29, 20-25).

Caroline Beckmann paced Eldon’s offensive with 18 kills as Haley Henderson added nine, Taylor Henderson finished with eight and Addie Davis earned five. Haley also served up four service aces while Tatum Frank had three and Davis had two. Davis also fueled the attack with 35 assists.

Beckmann tried to keep the Falcons at bay with 26 defensive digs as Haley added 23 , Frank added 21 and Taylor contributed eight. Beckmann also posted five blocks and Hannah Opie had three.

Eldon (7-3-1, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Hallsville Wednesday night and will visit Boonville on Monday at 5 p.m.

Versailles swept by Hallsville

After a tough night against Sherwood on Monday where the Tigers were swept (8-25, 16-25, 21-25), Hallsville did not make things any easier with a three-set sweep Tuesday night.

In the match against Sherwood, Sandalyn Morris led the offense with five kills while Maycee Edgar added four assists and Sandalyn Morris contributed nine digs.

"We played a strong match defensively and gave tremendous effort on the back row. Several encouraging moments were seen offensively, and we look forward to building on those bright spots and becoming more consistent," Versailles coach Katelyn McKinnis said.

Versailles stats for the game against Hallsville will be updated as soon as they are available.

The Tigers (0-6, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) host Russellville Thursday at 6 p.m.

Osage picks up win after going the distance at Waynesville

Osage visited Waynesville Tuesday night and earned the win after going all five sets. Osage (5-2) hosts Eugene Thursday at 5 p.m.