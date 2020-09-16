Versailles rallies for win over California, Osage falls to Smith-Cotton in extra innings, Macks Creek shut out by Wheatland, Eldon falls at Eugene and Climax Springs drops game to Richland

Versailles rallies for win over California

Versailles enjoyed the sweetest of wins on Tuesday against California, rallying for a 5-4 walkoff win over the Pintos.

Trailing 4-3 in the seventh inning, Joscelynn Marriott delivered a 2-RBI double to plate the tying and winning runs. Marriott enjoyed a solid night at the plate overall, leading the Tigers with three hits and RBIs.

Maris Ollison added two hits, Kourtney Raimey finished with a hit and RBI and Kierra O’Rourke Ashlynn Davidson provided a hit each for a total of eight.

Helping to deliver on offense, Marriott also pitched a complete game, allowing four runs, one earned, on seven hits with a trio of walks and a strikeout.

Versailles (5-4, 1-0 Tri-County Conference) visits Richland on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Osage falls to Smith-Cotton in extra innings

School of the Osage played some free softball Tuesday night in Sedalia where the Indians came up just short in an 8-7 loss in 10 innings.

Osage’s offense put together 15 hits compared to Smith-Cotton’s eight but the Tigers capitalized when it mattered most, also taking advantage of five errors.

Carly Ward started Osage off with an RBI double in the first inning and Smith-Cotton regained the lead with two runs in the third. Both teams plated three runs in the fifth as Reese Good scored on an error and both Skyler Luttrell and Maddie Arwood hit an RBI single. Osage’s final three runs came in the sixth when Paige Luttrell stole home, Liberty Gamm hit an RBI single and Bailey Luttrelll hit an RBI double.

Smith-Cotton managed to secure a 2-run home run to tie it in the bottom of the seventh and secured the walkoff in the 10th on a walk.

Ward went all 10 innings for Osage allowing eight runs on eight hits while walking seven and striking out 12.

Osage (4-5, 2-0 Tri-County Conference visits Eugene on Thursday.

Macks Creek shut out by Wheatland

Macks Creek paid Wheatland a visit Tuesday night and the Mules made things tough for the Pirates in a 15-0 win in two innings, plating 11 runs in the first.

Cieanna Earney, Alyssa Seaholm and Kenzie Hicks each finished with a hit for the Pirates. Syrena Rector pitched 2/3 of an inning allowing 11 runs, five earned, on four hits while striking out one and walking three. Bailey Taylor went 1 1/3 innings, allowing four runs, one earned, with a hit and two walks.

Macks Creek (0-7) plays in the Weaubleau Tournament this weekend.

Eldon falls at Eugene

Eldon visited Eugene Tuesday night and came home with a 6-0 loss. Eldon (1-5, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) plays in the Branson Tournament this weekend.

Climax Springs drops game to Richland

Climax Springs hosted Richland Tuesday night and fell 27-4. Climax Springs (0-3) visits Humansville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.