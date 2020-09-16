Macks Creek continued its fall campaign hosting Eugene Monday night and the visiting Eagles walked away with a 15-1 win in five innings.

Eugene was able to take advantage of 10 Macks Creek errors. The offense came from a Grant English single and a Trever Smith RBI single.

“Offensively we are still not picking up pitches out of the pitcher’s hand and are taking too many pitches,” Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said. “Defensively, we have to get better, especially on fly balls we can get to.”

Dakota WIllis made his first career varsity start on the mound and took the loss after allowing 11 runs, two earned, on six hits while striking out one and walking three. English did the rest, working the final four innings allowing four runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out four and walking one.

Macks Creek (0-4) hosts Lakeland Thursday at 5 p.m.