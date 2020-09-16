Osage tops Fulton and Camdenton takes down Rolla

Osage tops Fulton

Osage was back on home court the second night in a row Tuesday night after falling to Mexico and the Indians turned things around with a 7-2 win over Fulton.

Lily Davis and Emma Koeppen won both their singles and doubles matches as Davis was an 8-2 winner in singles, Koeppen won 8-3 and they finished with an 8-5 win in doubles.

“Our seniors are doing a good job, they are great leaders and positive examples for this young team,” Osage coach Ann Gulshen said of the duo.

Marley Corpe was an 8-1 winner in singles play, Megan Smithson captured an 8-4 victory in singles and they took care of business in doubles, 8-5. Madison Butt finished with the final victory, capturing an 8-2 win in singles.

“Our underclassmen are working hard and learning how to compete on the varsity level and help secure wins for our team. I am really proud of these kids,” Gulshen added.

Osage (3-2) will try to maintain momentum on Saturday, hosting its own annual tournament at 9 a.m.

Camdenton takes down Rolla

Camdenton beat Rolla 7-2 on Tuesday. The Lakers (3-2, 3-1 Ozark Conference) were scheduled to host Jefferson City on Wednesday and will host Parkview Friday at 3 p.m.