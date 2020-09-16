Camdenton hosted Rolla and Waynesville Tuesday night to settle nine holes in an Ozark Conference battle and the Lakers finished second overall with a team score of 212, behind Rolla's 174.

Camdenton hosted Rolla and Waynesville Tuesday night to settle nine holes in an Ozark Conference battle and the Lakers finished second overall with a team score of 212.

Rolla won the meet with a team card of 174 as Abby Hobbs claimed the title of match medalist. Waynesville shot a 236 as a team.

“We had some good holes and some bad holes but I was overall happy with their performance,” Camdenton coach Jo Beth Nicklas said. “It might be the best we have ever played as a team at Lake Valley.”

Sydney Righter paced Camdenton with a round of 48 while Hannah Beeson shot a 58, Ashley Vest and Addy Selander both finished with a 53 and Kayle Stewart added a card of 64.

Camdenton returns to the links on Tuesday for a triangular with Lebanon and California.