Camdenton visited Springfield Tuesday night for an Ozark Conference clash with Glendale and the Lakers came home with a 5-0 defeat from the Falcons.

“We started the game a little slow and had an unlucky deflection go off our center back as our goalkeeper was diving to make the save,” Camdenton coach Tyler Sevon said of his team’s start. “We played well in the first half and had some possession until late in the half, a questionable penalty kick was given and they converted. We were flat immediately and gave up a third goal right before halftime.”

Glendale continued its offensive in the second half, continuing to create opportunities, as they tacked on two more goals.

“I was pleased with our boys’ efforts, the way we hung in the game and did not throw in the towel and give up. We were without three starting players due to possible COVID-19 contact and they are having to quarantine,” Sevon noted.

Camdenton (2-4, 0-2 OC) hosts Waynesville Thursday at 5 p.m.

Osage falls short at Bolivar

Osage visited Bolivar Tuesday night and came home with a tough 1-0 defeat. Osage (2-3) hosts Jefferson City Tuesday at 5 p.m.