Camdenton runs into tough test at Battle and Versailles falls at Russellville

Camdenton runs into tough test at Battle

Camdenton went to Battle in Columbia Monday night and it was a rough one for the Lakers as they fell 10-1 in five innings.

The Lakers put together two hits offensively and Gracie Coffelt pitched four innings, allowing 10 hits while striking out one.

Camdenton (2-6, 0-2 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to host Kickapoo Tuesday and will play in the Jefferson City Tournament this weekend.

Versailles falls at Russellville

Versailles visited Russellville Monday night and the Tigers ran into a tough offense, falling 14-3 in five innings.

The Indians scored 14 runs in the first three innings and took advantage of 10 Tiger errors.

Taylor Bice paced the Versailles offense with two hits and RBIs while Kierra O’Rourke added two hits and Maris Ollison recorded a hit. Joscelynn Marriott drove in the other run for the Tigers.

Ashlynn Davidson and Marriott pitched two innings each and Davidson allowed 13 runs, eight earned, on nine hits while Marriott allowed a run, none earned, on two hits.

Versailles (4-4) was scheduled to host California on Tuesday and will visit Richland on Thursday at 5 p.m.