Camdenton played host to Osage in a Lake area battle Monday night and the Lakers were able to defend home court with a win in three sets (25-10, 25-14, 25-15).

The Laker attack was paced by Payton Kincaid who recorded eight kills while Mya Hulett added five and Sarah Holmes fueled the offense with 15 assists. The defensive effort was led by Olivia Whittle and Brooklyn Stidham who finished with six digs each while Charlotte Kurtz added five of her own. Kincaid also added two blocks.

Osage (4-2, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to visit Waynesville Tuesday and will host Eugene Thursday at 5 p.m. Camdenton (7-2, 1-0 Ozark Conference) hosts Kickapoo Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

This story will be provided with official Osage stats when they become available.