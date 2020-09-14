Eldon captures Fulton Tournament title and Camdenton finishes second at Hillcrest Tournament

Eldon came home with some hardware on Saturday.

The Mustangs played six games in the annual Fulton Tournament and finished the weekend 4-1-1 with a 2-1, three-set win, over California in the championship.

It began with a 2-0 win over Tipton (25-13, 25-14) where Caroline Beckmann led the Mustang attack with 13 kills while Addie Davis served up three aces and recorded 20 assists. Beckmann also led the defense with four digs while Taylor Henderson added three and Beckmann also put up two blocks.

The Mustangs continued with another 2-0 win against Kirksville (25-12, 25-13) to start the tournament with four straight set wins. Beckmann had eight kills and Haley Henderson had five while Davis and Haley served up two aces each. Davis also put up 12 assists. Tatum Frank led with 10 digs.

Up next was the first of two battles with the California Pintos, whom Eldon also played on Thursday night. California took this one 2-0 (27-25, 25-22). Beckmann put up 17 kills and Haley added 12 while Frank served up two aces and Davis finished with 27 assists. Haley also put up 14 digs, Frank had 11 and Beckmann contributed eight.

Eldon came back strong with another 2-0 win against Bowling Green (25-6, 25-14). Beckmann paced the offense with nine kills while Haley put up four service aces and Davis served three to go with 14 assists. Frank slowed down Bowling Green with seven digs and Davis also had two blocks.

Eldon tied Southern Boone 1-1 (25-15, 25-21). Beckmann led with 11 kills, Frank led with four service aces and Davis finished with 17 assists. Frank also finished with eight digs while Haley and Beckmann had seven each.

California was waiting for the Mustangs in the finale and Eldon took care of business with a 2-1 win (25-16, 25-27, 25-18) to bring home the trophy. Beckmann fueled the offense with 23 kills while Haley had 11 and Taylor had six to go with four service aces. Frank added three aces of her own. Beckmann also had four blocks in the game and Frank had 17 digs while Haley added 13, both Caroline and Taylor put up nine, Hannah Opie added seven and Davis finished with five.

Eldon (7-2-1, 1-0 Tri-County Conference) will visit Blair Oaks on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Camdenton finishes second at Hillcrest Tournament

It came down to the final set of the day.

Camdenton had already played 10 of them on Saturday at the Hillcrest Tournament, cruising through four games with 2-0 wins on the way to the championship against Webb City where it would take three sets to decide it after the Lakers and Cardinals split the first two. Camdenton came up just short in the finale of the day (16-25, 25-12, 23-25).

The Lakers started the tournament with Joplin, earning a win by taking down the Eagles, 26-24 and 25-14. Sydney Smith led the Laker attack with seven kills while Mya Hulett aded six and Payton Kincaid contributed five. Elle Turner provided 10 assists and Smith had nine. Olivia Whittle led the defense with 16 digs as Miranda Hadfield added seven, Turner finished with six and Smith had five.

Up next was Webb City and the Lakers took care of business in the first meeting with the Cardinals (25-21, 25-21). Kincaid and Hadfield led the attack with six kills each while Smith provided 12 assists. Whittle had 10 digs in the win while Brooklyn Stidham had eight and both Hadfield and Smith finished with six.

Camdenton faced Eldon in the third match of the day and downed the rival Yellowjackets (27-26, 25-21). Smith smacked down seven kills and provided seven assists while Kincaid had five kills. Turner provided four assists of her own and she played a key role in the defensive effort along with Whittle as both had 10 digs each while Hadfield added six.

Another Ozark Conference foe met Camdenton in the next game and the Lakers topped Waynesville (25-15, 25-19). Kincaid brought the attack with five kills while Smith and Hulett both provided four kills each. Smith and Turner had eight assists each and Whittle's 15 digs kept the Tigers at bay along with Hadfield's eight digs and Smith's six.

In the championship game, Kincaid paced the offense with 14 kills while both Hulett and Mackenzie Daniels had five each. Smith provided 16 assists to fuel the offense along with Turner who added 10. On the defensive end, Whittle had 22 digs while Hadfield finished with 13 and both Stidham and Smith added eight each.

Camdenton (6-2, 1-0 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to host Osage on Monday and will return to action hosting Kickapoo on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.