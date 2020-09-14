Versailles goes 1-2 at the California Tournament and Macks Creek falls to Hermitage

Versailles played a tripleheader in the California Tournament on Saturday where the Tigers finished the weekend 1-2 with losses to the hometown Pintos and St. Elizabeth and a win over Belle.

Versailles battled the hosts first and fell 11-0 in five innings. Maris Ollison and Ashlynn Davidson collected the only two hits of the game for the Tigers while Joscelynn Marriott started in the circle, going 3 2/3 innings where she allowed 11 runs, four earned, on nine hits while striking out one and walking two. Davidson pitched the rest, giving up just a single hit and the defense had five errors overall.

Up next for the Tigers was St. Elizabeth where Versailles dropped a 5-0 decision. Ali Biggs, Taylor Bice and Marriott collected the team's three hits in the contest and Marriott was back in the circle where she allowed five runs, two earned, on nine hits with five strikeouts in six innings. The defense had four errors overall.

Versailles finished out strong with an 8-6 win over Belle. Trailing 2-0 after the first inning, the Tigers tied it back up in the third and led 5-3 after five innings before both teams plated three runs in the final inning. Marriott led the offense with three hits and RBIs while Kierra O'Rourke added two hits and Kourtney Rainey, Ollison and Erin Bland had a hit each. Rainey also drove in a run while Davidson provided two RBIs of her own. In the circle, Davidson went six innings allowing six runs, four earned, on 10 hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. Marriott pitched an inning and allowed a hit.

Versailles (4-4) was scheduled to visit Russellville on Monday and the Tigers will host the Pintos of California on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek hosted Hermitage on the diamond Friday night and the Pirates came up short in a battle with the Hornets, 19-7.

After Hermitage scored the first seven runs of the contest, Macks Creek came back with four runs in the second and made it 7-5 after four innings. The visitors were able to do most of their damage in the later innings, adding four runs in the sixth and another five in the seventh to create some cushion after both teams plated a run each in the fifth.

Kenzie Hicks paced the Pirates offensively with a hit and two RBIs while Molly Phillips and Bailey Taylor finished with a hit and RBI each. Syrena Rector, Cieanna Earney also had a hit each for Macks Creek and courtney Knight also drove in a run. Rector went six innings in the circle for the Pirates and allowed nine runs, two earned on eight hits while walking five and striking out three. Hicks pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed five runs, none earned with four walks and Phillips pitched 1/3 of an inning walking five batters. Macks Creek had 12 errors on the night.

Macks Creek (0-6) will visit Wheatland on Tuesday at 5 p.m.