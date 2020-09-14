School of the Osage was in tournament action at Boonville on Saturday where the Indians tied with Moberly for the most matches won, but ultimately took second in a tiebreaker decision.

Lily Davis finished second in the top singles division while Marley Corpe and Megan Smithson finished in the same spot in the top doubles division. Emma Koeppen captured first in the second tier singles division and put up quite a fight to bring home the top prize. Trailing 0-6 against her opponent from Moberly, Koeppen fought all the way back for an 8-6 win.

"I am so happy for Emma," Osage coach Ann Gulshen said of the comeback effort. "It was a tough match and she showed a lot of mental toughness and stamina to come back like that at the end of the day. All our kids continue to improve and find success on the tennis court and I enjoyed watching that process unfold."

Osage was scheduled to take on Mexico Monday night and the Indians will be back on their home court Tuesday night in a match against Fulton. First serves are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.