Eldon activities director Steve Henderson announced on Monday morning that the junior varsity football game with Osage Monday night and the varsity game this Friday with Hallsville have been cancelled due to concerns with the coronavirus.

The announcement comes after the Mustangs played School of the Osage Friday night and as of this time, no other cancellations at Eldon have been made. The junior varsity football game will not be rescheduled.

Camdenton activities director Bill Kurtz stated Monday morning that the Laker junior varsity football team is splitting and sending some of the team to Osage for a junior varsity game Monday night. As of this time, Camdenton is continuing to move forward under its Phase 1B Plan, which is just a step below normal operations, and no cancellations have been announced. Currently, School of the Osage has not announced any cancellations, either, along with Macks Creek and Climax Springs.

Versailles was the first school to announce any cancellations due to coronavirus concerns on Thursday night when the football team’s scheduled game with Hallsville on September 11 and Southern Boone on September 18 were cancelled. According to MSHSAA Communications Director Jason West, district points for the postseason are based on games played and not games scheduled so less games played should have significant bearing on where a team finishes in the district standings.

In early August, before fall sports got underway, the Missouri State High School Activities Association encouraged all schools wishing to participate in an alternate fall season in the spring to notify the organization by September 11. Any schools forced to cancel sports after this deadline would have to file a request. As of this time, no Lake area school has announced any intentions to choose this route and are continuing their fall sports as originally scheduled.

The Lake Sun will continue to provide any further updates or announcements as they are made.