Eldon's Hull and Kliethermes win individual title, Osage finishes second as a team

Eldon and School of the Osage were back in tournament action at Boonville on Friday where Eldon’s Kassidy Hull and Kylie Kliethermes won the title in the 6-hole scramble, 6-hole best ball format.

Osage and Eldon were two of 14 total schools at the tournament and The Indians finished second behind Blair Oaks with a team score of 261 while the Falcons carded a 253. Eldon did not post a team score with just four Mustangs competing overall.

Hull and Kliethermes captured the title by carding a score of 71 while Lydia Young and Zyia Kouch shot a 120.

“I always like this tournament because it allows for the girls to have some fun,” Eldon coach Matt Frey said. “I hope Kylie learned a lot from Kassidy as they played their round. Kylie definitely did her fair share of contributing to the score. I watched her hit some great shots that helped their team. Lydia and Zyia did a great job together, also. They played well as a team and would come through with good shots when the others may not have their best.”

The Indians were led by Hannah Maschhoff and Clara Koeppen who medaled in third place with a 76. Zoe Jones and Sophia Sindlinger also medaled with a fifth place finish, carding an 80.

Osage and Eldon will meet back up for a 9-hole match at Eldon Golf Club on Wednesday at 4 p.m.