Camdenton takes on the Lebanon Invitational and Osage, Eldon, Versailles and Macks Creek battle at Linn

Camdenton runners were in Lebanon on Saturday amongst a field of 132 varsity runners.

The Laker girls finished third as a team with 82 points, trailing only Ozark (61) and the hometown Yellowjackets (62). The Camdenton boys did not field enough runners for a team finish.

Camdenton's Cambrie Kowal was the fastest Laker amongst the girls where she finished fifth out of 60 runners with a time of 21:03, not far behind Republic's Mihane Nambara who won the race with a time of 20:13. Alexis Stroup finished 11th for the Lakers at 22:26, Kylie Doyle was 32nd at 24:27, McKenna Demark earned 41st at 25:12, Georgi Carolus came in 45th at 25:45 and Ava Canales placed 47th at 25:59.

Leading the boys was Benjamin Hauck who finished 19th for the Lakers amongst a field of 72 with a time of 18:55. Aidan Downey placed 33rd at 20:34 and Blake Roettgen earned 35th at 20:38.

After a meet at Fulton and the Southern Stampede at Missouri Southern State University were cancelled, the Lakers will be hosting a meet on Saturday at Ha Ha Tonka State Park with the first race scheduled for 9 a.m.

Osage, Eldon, Versailles and Macks Creek battle at Linn

The Lake area was well represented at Linn on Saturday as Osage, Eldon, Versailles and Macks Creek were all in action amongst a field of 283 total varsity runners.

Amongst the schools who fielded enough runners for a team finish, the Osage boys finished fourth overall with 178 team points trailing only Fatima (66), Capital City (83) and Hermann (95). Versailles earned 13th with 329 points while Eldon placed 17th with 394 and Macks Creek did not post a team finish.

The Southern Boone girls were winners in the team competition with 83 points. Osage finished ninth with 205 points and Eldon, Versailles and Macks Creek did not have a team finish.

The Osage boys were led by John Markovitz who earned 14th amongst 140 runners with a time of 18:33. Dylan Barnett was 25th at 19:17, Jaysen Groll was 45th at 20:11, Colin Misenheimer was 52nd at 20:28, Caden Wyrick was 68th at 20:48, Caleb Klaus was 121st at 24:14 and Jaxsen Gamm was 124th at 24:26.

Osage's Sara Wolf led the girls with a 19th place finish at 22:26 amongst 143 runners. Bayley Johnson was right behind her in 20th at 22:37, Abby Maschhoff was 44th at 24:23, Isabella Lopez was 61st at 25:13, Maya Miller was 95th at 27:24, Grace Martin was 106th at 28:54, Ella Kucsik was 121st at 31:20 and Jennifer Renz was 127th at 32:06.

Versailles was paced by Zachary Radefeld who earned 27th with a time of 19:26. Seth Newton was 37th at 19:52, Dagan Haggerman was 92nd at 22:02, Matthew Radefeld was 108th at 22:56 and Ryley Pryor was 122nd at 24:17. Carmen Lemell was the lone Tiger representing the girls and placed 84th with a time of 26:40.

"Linn is always a well-run, very organized meet with some of the best cross country teams and runners in the state," Versailles coach Laura Piercy stated. "It is a challenging course with a lot of hills. It seems every year the course is a muddy, sloppy mess because of rain and this year was no different. We put in some great performances again this week."

Eldon's Zoe Martonfi paced the Mustang girls, finishing sixth overall at 20:44. Vivian Wester was 90th at 26:58, Makenna Imler was 100th at 28:05 and Adysson Gerber was 116th at 30:31. Leading the Eldon boys was Nathan Reynolds who placed 15th amongst the pack at 18:41. Jacob Arnold captured 96th at 22:21, Zackery Brown was 106th at 22:46, Tate Witzman was 120th at 24:11 and Garrett Greenwalt was 128th at 25:04.

The Macks Creek boys were led by Caleb Phillips who earned 63rd in the field with a time of 20:43. Kyler Gabriel was 81st at 21:21, Jose Cortez was 97th at 22:22 and Grant English was 104th at 22:43. Molly Phillips was the fastest Pirate among the girls, crossing the finish line in 65th at 25:27. Adriana Mayer was 96th at 27:26 and Chelsey Brown was 141st at 34:53.

Macks Creek will race at the Willard Highline Invitational Thursday at 4 p.m. Osage will run at Camdenton Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Eldon's next scheduled race is September 22 in Rolla at 4 p.m. Versailles will take on the course at the Smith-Cotton Invitational in Sedalia on Saturday at 9 a.m.