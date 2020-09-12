Jack Bower was standing in the rain as he prepared for the biggest kick of his life.

The Rock Bridge sophomore trotted onto the field with just under 30 seconds remaining Friday night against Jefferson City, one successful field goal away from putting his team on the doorstep of victory.

With Rock Bridge trailing 21-20 amid a steady drizzle, Bower refused to let himself dwell on his potential game-tying extra point attempt the Jays had blocked just minutes earlier, right after a 21-yard touchdown strike from Bruins junior starting quarterback Nathan Dent to junior receiver Payton Messer.

But the young kicker got some extra time to think before his final kick of the night. In the Bruins’ attempt to draw Jefferson City offside on fourth-and-3, Rock Bridge was called for a false start.

The Bruins moved back five yards, but with the game on the line, Bower wasn’t fazed.

"Everything was going through my mind," Bower said of his thought process before his 28-yard field-goal try from the right hash. "Are you kidding me? We had a little huddle there after the flag, said a little prayer, went back in and just let the adrenaline take it away. Just had to step up and kick it.

"Biggest kick of my life, most definitely."

Sophomore Lake Reid snapped the ball, junior Gavin Samuel put down the hold and Bower booted the ball through the uprights, securing a 23-21 home triumph for a young Rock Bridge team that improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Central Missouri Activities Conference.

Jefferson City lost its 10th straight dating to last season, falling to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the CMAC.

"That’s what we preach day in and day out: Not one play is going to win the game, but when your opportunity is called, take advantage of it, and Jack did today," Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said.

Pandemonium ensued after the field goal to the extent that Rock Bridge could almost forget the pandemic.

"After seeing that field goal go in," Dent said, "I almost cried."

It was Dent who spearheaded a strong fourth quarter for Rock Bridge after only a pair of three-and-outs to show for the Bruins’ offense in the first 12 minutes after halftime.

Senior Devin White, who accounted for all three Jefferson City touchdowns on the night, ran through the raindrops for a 45-yard score to put the Jays up 21-14 early in the fourth quarter after a scoreless third period for each team.

"That third quarter, our defense was on the field way too long," Vanatta said.

Facing crunch time as the game entered its final period, Dent and Co. went to work.

Messer made an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone to pull Rock Bridge within one point with 5:43 remaining, and the Bruins’ defense stepped up for the first of two fourth-quarter takeaways that helped seal the deal.

"We’ve got some big-time players who make plays in the biggest moments," Dent said.

Sophomore Tomisaac Johnson recovered a Jeff City fumble with 4:49 left at the Jays’ 40-yard line. It was the Bruins’ third of four forced turnovers on the night.

"I went to the defense and said, ‘We’re gonna make this stop right here,’" senior Marquis McCaster said. "And lo and behold, we made the stop. All I could do was smile and know we still had a chance to win."

Dent was impressed with his defense — especially when the offense was working out of its lull.

Bryce Jackson rushed for touchdowns from 10 and 2 yards out, respectively, in the first quarter, but Rock Bridge went three quarters’ worth of time before scoring again.

"Our defense has been making plays all year," Dent said. "They force turnovers every game. When we’re not able to move the ball, the defense coming up big like that is huge for us and really keeps us in the game and gives up an opportunity to go win."

Nine plays later, Bower made good on the biggest opportunity yet in his high school football career.

"I was too scared to even watch," McCaster said of watching Bower’s field goal in the final minute, "but I just heard everybody jump and I was like, ‘Yes, he made it!’"

Vanatta said he had confidence in Bower and his entire kicking unit to make adjustments after the blocked extra point midway through the fourth quarter.

The game-winning kick was executed well all-around.

"I told him, ‘We’re gonna win it right here.’ We believe in you. It’s a done deal," Vanatta said of Bower.

After Bower basked in his moment, an interception by sophomore Hudson Gibbs provided the exclamation point for the Bruins in the game’s final seconds.

"We’re a young team and we came out here with no expectations, happy to have a season," Bower said. "This is great momentum. We have a lot going into the next few weeks. We’ve got a lot of confidence now. The more we play, the more we become a family."

Rock Bridge is scheduled to host winless Capital City next Friday night.