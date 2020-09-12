JEFFERSON CITY — There will be a lot for Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison to unpack in the Spartans’ next film session.

Whether Battle breaks down film Saturday morning or the team lets its most recent game stew a few days before watching it early this coming week, Ellison and his team will wince at a bevy of first-half mistakes in their 41-19 loss at Helias Catholic on Friday night.

Ellison and his team will rewatch their struggle to consistently open running lanes for star running back Gerry Marteen, careless turnovers and chunk plays by the Crusaders.

There’s no denying Battle had a chance at walking into Ray Hentges Stadium and escaping with a victory over Helias, thereby displaying itself as the class of the newly formed Central Missouri Activities Conference. However, five Battle turnovers and four touchdowns by Helias senior quarterback Jacob Weaver in the first half squandered any chance of a defining victory.

"It’s just silly stuff," Ellison said, referring to the quintet of turnovers in the first half. "... We didn’t travel well. It takes some maturity to go travel and play well. I just feel like tonight, we didn’t have it."

The Spartans and their high-octane offense — averaging 56 points per game — got off to a great start as Battle marched downfield on a five-play, 78-yard drive capped off by a 27-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Khaleel Dampier to go up 6-0.

Dampier, executing the zone-read to perfection, was able to take advantage of a stout Helias defense that held Marteen to minus-3 yards on two carries that drive.

However, it was a mistake the Crusaders would rarely make again in the first half. With a mix of loading the box and constantly sending linebackers to blitz, they slowed Dampier down.

Two of the following three Spartan drives resulted in fumbles, the first coming from an unblocked Helias linebacker blitzing and disrupting a handoff and the other from Marteen running into a stacked front.

"That was a part of the game plan because (Dampier) was also very dangerous," Helias head coach Chris Hentges said about the constant pressure. "We had to make sure we account for both the running back and the quarterback in the zone-read. … We really tried to make sure that we were square at the line of scrimmage on the defensive line and we didn’t get our shoulders turned. We were gap sound, particularly on the second level of our defense."

The Crusaders, meanwhile, found their groove offensively. Helias got back-to-back rushing touchdowns from senior Alex Clement and sophomore Ryan Klahr.

Marteen’s fumble began another set of turnovers for the Battle offense. The Spartans had two turnovers in three plays beginning with Marteen. Helias senior Damon Johanns then was stripped after a 39-yard reception, only to have Dampier force a ball into double coverage on the ensuing play and get intercepted.

Weaver took advantage of the chaos with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Cole Stumpe following Dampier’s errant throw.

"They didn’t make any mistakes," Ellison said of Helias. "These games come down to who’s going to make mistakes and who can capitalize when the other team makes mistakes. … They capitalized when we made mistakes, and we made a lot in the first half."

Battle did respond offensively despite struggling to maintain possession, however. Marteen rattled off a 55-yard touchdown run following Weaver’s first scoring pass, and Dampier scampered for a 22-yard touchdown on the next Spartans possession.

The Spartans’ defense simply couldn’t get a stop in the second quarter.

Weaver scored on three straight possessions following his first touchdown strike to Stumpe. He had a 27-yard touchdown pass to senior Drew Higgins, a 43-yard touchdown run and a 45-yard dime to Johanns for his final score of the first half.

"(Weaver) is a blessing for us — a great dual-threat quarterback," Hentges said. "You have to account for him in the run game and he understands what we’re trying to accomplish in the passing game. He throws the deep ball well and we were able to take some shots."

The Crusaders extended their lead to 22 with less than five minutes left in the second quarter and never looked back despite being held scoreless in the second half.

Ellison said he was proud of the way his defense responded in the second half, but the damage had already been done as the Spartans couldn’t find the end zone either. Battle’s secondary improved dramatically in the second half. Weaver, however, already had two passing touchdowns and nearly 150 yards through the first two quarters.

"That’s always kind of been (our) achilles heel," Ellison said. "It comes down to eyes. If you’re supposed to be covering a guy, you can’t be trying to help on the run. It’s just one of those things where we have to play better down the stretch. Any team is obviously going to see that and capitalize on that if they can. We’ve got to fix it; it’s not like it’s going to go away."

The Crusaders (3-0, 2-0) are scheduled to face St. Francis Borgia (2-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday at home.

The Spartans (2-1, 1-1) are slated to play a crosstown matchup at Hickman (1-2, 1-1) next Friday night. Battle is undefeated all-time against the Kewpies and has outscored them by an average of nearly 35 points in six games.