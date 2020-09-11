Camdenton sweeps West Plains and Eldon downs California

Camdenton sweeps West Plains

Camdenton made the long trek for an Ozark Conference opening battle at West Plains on Thursday and the Lakers did not have to stay long with a 3-0 sweep over the Zizzers (25-10, 25-11, 25-18).

Payton Kincaid and MacKenzie Daniels led the offense with nine kills each while Miranda Hadfield finished the night with four. Sydney Smith delivered three service aces and also fueled the attack with 20 assists.

Olivia Whittle put together a team-leading 12 digs, Hadfield had eight and Brooklyn Stidham put together six while Elle Turner finished with four and both Mya Hulett and Kincaid had three each.

Camdenton (2-1, 1-0 OC) will play in the Hillcrest Tournament over the weekend before hosting Osage on Monday.

Eldon downs California

Eldon opened up Tri-County Conference play at California on Thursday and the Mustangs got started off right in the conference slate with a 3-1 win over the Pintos (25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19).

Caroline Beckmann led Eldon’s attack with 27 kills while Haley Henderson smacked down seven and Taylor Henderson added five. Both Taylor and Beckmann added three aces and Addie Davis fed her teammates with 45 assists.

Beckmann led with 22 dig, defensively, while Tatum Frank added 20 and both Hendersons finished with 16 each. Beckmann also had four blocks.

Eldon (3-1) will be in tournament action this weekend before visiting Blair Oaks on Tuesday.