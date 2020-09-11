The football game between Versailles and Southern Boone, scheduled for September 18, has been cancelled due to COVID concerns. The announcement comes the day after Versailles previously announced on Thursday evening that the scheduled football game between the Tigers and Hallsville had been cancelled for the same concerns.

On Friday afternoon, Versailles activities director Kyle Middleton announced that the varsity and junior varsity football games with Southern Boone on September 18 have been cancelled due to COVID concerns. The statement reads:

"The varsity football game vs. Southern Boone on September 18 has been cancelled due to COVID concerns and will not be made up. WWe will also not be playing the JV football game on Monday, September 21, at Southern Boone, either."

The announcement comes the day after the school previously announced on Thursday evening that the scheduled football game between Versailles and Hallsville had been cancelled for the same concerns.

As of this time, the Lake Sun is not aware of any cancellations for the football teams at Camdenton, Osage or Eldon.