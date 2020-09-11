Camdenton wins big against Dixon and Macks Creek falls at Springfield Central

Camdenton wins big against Dixon

The night could not have gone much better for Camdenton on Thursday.

The Lakers hosted Dixon and quickly took care of the Bulldogs, 12-1, in five innings.

Dixon initially held a 1-0 lead after the first, but the Lakers tied the game up in the second and took charge with three more runs in the third, followed by four runs each in the fourth and fifth to end it.

Camdenton finished with 12 hits overall as a team, led by the bats of Adee Enos, Emma Rakes and Addy Clay who put together two hits each. Zoe Lockhert produced three RBIs along with Rakes and Enos added two RBIs of her own.

Gracie Coffelt worked all five innings for the Lakers and allowed three hits while striking out one.

Camdenton (2-5, 0-2 Ozark Conference) will visit Battle on Monday.

Macks Creek falls at Springfield Central

Macks Creek was in a battle at Springfield Central Thursday night.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, the Bulldogs had a little extra offensive juice in a 16-6 win.

Macks Creek took a 2-0 lead after the second inning before Central stormed back with three runs in the third. After the Pirates tied the game back up in the fourth, Central came back with nine runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to end it after Macks Creek added three more runs in the top of the sixth.

Molly Phillips led Macks Creek with two hits and added an RBI while Cieanna Earney added a hit and RBI. Marissa Harkey also drove in a run while Kenzie Hicks collected a hit as well. Phillips was also back in the circle and pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing 16 runs, two earned, to go with two hits and 10 walks. The Pirate defense also had nine errors in the contest.

Macks Creek (0-5) hosts Hermitage on Friday.