Just a few hours before kickoffs were scheduled to start tonight, three games are off the books.

Weather is forcing games between Kirksville and Christian, and Knox County and Marceline to move to Saturday. Knox County will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday and Kirksville will kickoff at 7 p.m.

And Macon is not traveling to Palmyra as its’ sporting events are on hold due to COVID-19. The Macon County Health Department’s case update on Thursday said seven of the eight new cases it reported were caused by community spread within schools.

The Macon R-1 School District announced on Sept. 5 that a fourth-grade student tested positive for the virus. Another case in a sixth-grade student was announced a few days before that.

"Due to a growing concern of Covid-19, all athletic activities are canceled through the weekend," reads a post on the Macon Activities Facebook page. "The football game at Palmyra scheduled for tonight is canceled. Cross Country will not travel to Father Tolton tomorrow. All practices are canceled until Monday."

As of now, Macon’s softball team is scheduled to play at Kirksville on Monday.